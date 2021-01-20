Londonderry is looking to appoint six residents to serve on a task force to investigate the scope of PFAS contamination in wells, and to develop recommendations for solutions.
“Given the breadth and seriousness of the matter, the council feels it’s best to begin tackling it by getting input from a good cross-section of residents throughout the community in the way of this task force,” Town Manager Kevin Smith said.
PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination is nothing new after chemicals spread by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics in Merrimack were found to have impacted a small section of Londonderry. Since then, a neighborhood centered around Lancaster Drive was found to have elevated PFAS levels, believed to have originated from a former dry cleaning business in the Apple Tree Shopping Center, in the well water of some homes.
Assistant Town Manager Lisa Drabik said “circles of concern” have grown as homeowners have tested their wells, either through private labs or the state Department of Environmental Services.
When DES is made aware of levels surpassing state standards, the agency sends a letter notifying all residents within a 500-foot radius, Drabik said.
“The issue has just continued to bubble to the top in terms of community concern,” Drabik said.
Since the original Saint-Gobain impact area was determined, the state’s standards have become more narrow, so homes with less than 70 parts per trillion (ppt) but more than 12 ppt, for example, were not flagged as dangerous but are now considered to be. And cases also appear to be creeping eastward, Drabik said, possibly as a result of testing, groundwater flow, or the precipitation of airborne particles.
At Monday’s meeting the Town Council announced a plan to appoint to the task force one member representing the each of town’s three elementary school districts. The other three members would be professionals with expertise as environmental or chemical engineers, or have a background in environmental science, toxicology, hydrogeology, etc. Drabik said the task force will be chaired by a council member.
The application deadline is Feb. 12 at 5 p.m., and the council will interview and appoint applicants at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The idea is for the task force to work closely with the DES, and with the Town Council and town staff, as it investigates ways to expand water sampling, collect data for the state to better understand the scope of the issue, and develop short-, medium- and long-term solutions.
PFAS chemicals, which are used in making Teflon products and moisture-wicking textiles, do not break down naturally in the environment and have been linked to some cancers.