Capt. Douglas Miner of the state’s Forest Protection Bureau was presented with a 2021 Bronze Smokey Bear Award to honor his outstanding service for wildfire prevention.
Miner was nominated by Brad Simpkins of the U.S. Forest Service, who as New Hampshire State Forester and director of the Division of Forests and Lands saw Miner’s wildfire prevention work firsthand.
During Smokey Bear’s year-long 75th birthday celebration in 2019, Miner coordinated dozens of events in New Hampshire, including visits by Smokey to public libraries and the NH Veterans Home, Smokey throwing out the first pitch at a New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ game and the state’s official party for Smokey at Franconia Notch State Park.
An estimated 12,000 people attended 61 events, and posts on the bureau’s Twitter account, @NHForestRangers, had 81,699 impressions during the campaign.
In nominating Miner, Simpkins noted that “Doug’s efforts, while above and beyond his normally busy ranger duties, are equal to or rival those that could be accomplished with a full-time prevention coordinator.”
Sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council, Smokey Bear Awards honor organizations or individuals for outstanding wildfire prevention service over at least a two-year period.
Although as many as 18 awards may be distributed annually, only five winners were named in 2021.
Miner accepted the award Friday at the Alfred E. Grimes Building at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.