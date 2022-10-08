 Skip to main content
Lots of energy around green energy in Lebanon

  • Updated

LEBANON

W ant a glimpse into the future?

Tapping the sun's power
Wastewater superintendent Dan Knox climbs a hill to give an overview of the solar arrays at Lebanon’s wastewater treatment plant. Knox, a Marine Corps veteran, worked as a machinist at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard before coming to Lebanon 17 years ago.
Going electric
Tad Montgomery, Lebanon’s energy and facilities manager, shows off the city’s new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. The city also leases a Nissan Leaf, and plans to purchase electric police cruisers in the future.
Shaun Mulholland

Lebanon City Manager Shaun Mulholland poses with the city’s Nissan Leaf, its first electric vehicle. “I have no doubt that electric vehicles will be the future,” he says.
Fire season in California

Sherry Boschert, barely visible on her balcony in San Francisco in this 2020 photo, moved to New Hampshire 18 months ago because wildlife season in her native California made it difficult to breathe several months a year. She's now active on the Lebanon Energy Advisory Committee.
Rooftop solar array at the library
Tad Montgomery, Lebanon’s energy and facilities manager, and Sean Fleming, director of Kilton Library in West Lebanon, check out the library’s rooftop solar arrays. The building was the first public library in New Hampshire to be LEED Gold certified when it opened in 2010.
Lebanon clean energy
Tad Montgomery, energy and facilities manager in Lebanon, speaks to a reporter about heat pumps mounted on a Recreation Department building at Civic Memorial Park.

