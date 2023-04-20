The Manchester Artists Association presents Love Our Planet – a spring exhibit to celebrate Earth Day. To help support environmental protection and the NH Audubon mission, 13 talented artists are exhibiting over 30 original pieces through April 29. Mediums of the Love Our Planet exhibit include oil, graphite, acrylic, and photography. Each original piece is for sale to raise funds for NH Audubon mission. Check out the display at the Massabesic Audubon Center in Auburn.
Maria Finnegan picks up some debris during last year’s Earth Day hike and litter cleanup on Mount Major in Alton.
Anna Berry
Brittany Grimes/Union Leader
The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, and has been held every year since. It marks the beginning of the modern environmental movement. Celebrate Earth Day in New Hampshire at one of these local events.
Monadnock Region Earth Festival in Keene
April 22, noon to 4 p.m.
At the annual Monadnock Region Earth Day Celebration, learn about what others are doing and making, buy delicious whole food, learn something new, enjoy performers and activities throughout the Co-op, Railroad Square, the bike path and amphitheater (behind the co-op).
Clean up New Hampshire’s favorite hiking destination, Mount Major, on Earth Day with the Forest Society. Finish your self-guided hike and litter cleanup by 2 p.m. and the Forest Society will haul away your bag from the parking lot in Alton. No registration necessary. Find a map of Mount Major trails: forestsociety.org/mtmajor
Earth Day Celebration in Auburn
April 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NH Audubon Massabesic Center’s Earth Day celebration will celebrate the planet with a variety of family-friendly activities, while also learning how to conserve wildlife and natural resources.
Mayor Joyce Craig, the Department of Public Works, Economic Development Office and the school districts are hosting a Clean-Up Day in honor of Earth Day. You can pick up clean-up materials (like bags and gloves) and drop off garbage at five locations across the city: