Ted Kramer, resident and long-time steward of Silver Lake in Madison, was recently awarded the 2020 John F. Morten Award for Exemplary Lake Stewardship.
“Ted’s motto is ‘engagement is essential and together we can do more!’ This is what Ted does every day for the lake community — locally at Silver Lake and statewide for all New Hampshire’s lakes,” Stu Lord, chair of the nonprofit NH LAKES said in a news release.
“He unselfishly gives of his time and treasure to protect New Hampshire’s lakes — and encourages others to do the same,” Lord added.
As president of the Silver Lake Association, Kramer coordinates and participates in routine water quality monitoring and invasive species prevention programs, according to the news release.
Lord, along with Tom O’Brien, president of NH LAKES, presented the award to Kramer at the Silver Lake Association of Madison annual meeting earlier this month.
“Ted is most deserving of this award," O'Brien said. "Our selection committee was unanimous in its sentiments that he should have received it years ago.”
The award was created in September 2002 in honor of the late John F. Morten (1914-1989).
"It was Mr. Morten’s lifelong work, giving generously of his time, talents, and financial resources to help protect New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds that he loved so much," the news release states. "He was a person who made things happen — an out-of-the box thinker, leader, and activist who was organized, determined, and persistent in the achievement of any task."
Between 2000 and 2010, Kramer served in a variety of leadership positions with NH LAKES, including serving as board chair, and, today he continues to serve the organization at the committee level.
NH LAKES works to ensure the state's lakes remain clean and healthy. For more information, visit nhlakes.org.