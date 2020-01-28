One of the strongest earthquakes on record in the Caribbean, magnitude 7.7, struck about 70 miles northwest of Montenegro Bay, Jamaica shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Minor shaking was felt as far north as Florida, while more moderate shaking was reported in Jamaica.
Shaking was also reported in the Cayman Islands and Cuba.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has indicated small tsunami waves are possible in parts of the Caribbean and surrounding areas. Maximum water rises of up to 3 feet are anticipated, but the amplitude of any increase will "likely be much smaller" for small islands and atolls.
The leading edge of any tsunami waves were anticipated to arrive in Kingston, Jamaica at 3:24 p.m. ET, Cozumel Mexico at 3:34 p.m. ET, Belize City at 4:48 p.m. ET, and Santa Cruze de Sur, Cuba at 5:16 p.m. ET.
A larger tsunami is not anticipated, as the earthquake was largely caused by a strike-slip mechanism with some obliquity. That means one tectonic plate probably slipped past another horizontally and downwards.
Converging plates, on the other hand, are usually the most effective at generating tsunamis. The magnitude of a tsunami is proportional to the area and magnitude of the slip.
The earthquake appears to be one of the biggest on record in the Caribbean, with only a few additional high-end earthquakes appearing in the United States Geological Survey database.
A look at background seismicity shows that there were no recent foreshocks that preceded this quake.
Initially, it appears the quake occurred along the southern periphery of the North American Plate, which is inching westward. At the same time, the Carribean plate is moving northeast at several centimeters per year. In between lays the Gonâve microplate. The earthquake occurred near the Cayman Trough.
The energy release was the equivalent of tens of billions of tons of explosive. The quake was exceptionally shallow, occurring at only a few kilometers' depth. Because of its distance offshore, impacts may be minimized.
Smaller aftershocks are likely in the coming weeks.