Rescue workers helped bring out a Maine man who injured his leg Sunday in Kilkenny, authorities said Tuesday.
Scott Briggs, 37, of Windham, had been hiking with a group of 10 people when he was injured, according to Fish and Game. A person in the group splinted the injured leg until help arrived.
Fish and Game was notified about 2:15 p.m. via a 911 call. The hiker had been descending Bunnell Notch Trail when he tripped and suffered an unknown leg injury.
Conservation officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue responded.
Briggs and his hiking partners had departed earlier Sunday from the Unknown Pond Trailhead off York Pond Road in Berlin, completing about 7.8 miles of a 10.6-mile loop that consists of Unknown Pond Trail, Kilkenny Ridge Trail and Bunnell Notch Trail, when the incident occurred.
The shortest distance into Briggs’s location was about 2.8 miles, taking the old Mt. Cabot Trail from East Lancaster up to the Kilkenny Ridge Trail to the Bunnell Notch Trail. Conservation officers used ATVs to get within 1.5 miles of Briggs. Other responding rescuers hiked in the entire distance to Briggs.
After rescuers arrived, they packaged Briggs into a litter and started the carryout at 6:30 p.m.
He was carried down the trail arriving at the ATVs about 7:40 p.m. Briggs was placed on the back of an ATV and driven down to Community Camp Road, where he was transferred to an awaiting ambulance at about 8:30 p.m. and taken to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, according to authorities.