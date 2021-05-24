HOOKSETT — Big projects that pipe clean water to southern New Hampshire communities will be the solution to pollution and contamination of local water systems, Senate President Chuck Morse said Monday.
Morse spoke during the groundbreaking of a $40 million Manchester Water Works pump station and water treatment plant on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. The project will supplement the efforts of Water Works to provide up to 3.1 million gallons of water a day to communities south of Manchester, including Windham, Plaistow, Hampstead and Morse’s hometown of Salem.
Those towns have struggled with contaminated wells and signed long-term deals with Manchester Water Works to supply water.
Morse, the highest-ranking Republican in the state Senate, rejected the notion of town water departments drilling new wells to replace contaminated wells. Rather, he said, the solution entails “source,” a word he used several times in reference to the Water Works project.
“As we look at contamination in New Hampshire, the only way to solve the problem is to provide source,” he said.
Mayor Joyce Craig, who also spoke, said Water Works will provide a reliable supply of drinking water to 200,000 New Hampshire residents once construction is complete in 2023. The project continues the city’s legacy of sharing and protecting its most important resource, she said.
“This is important not only for Manchester, but for our entire state,” she said.
The construction involves three projects:
A pump station that will extract water from beneath the bed of the Merrimack River. It will be built on property accessed from Quality Drive, the road that runs past Target, Kohl’s and Home Depot near Exit 10 of Interstate 93.
A treatment plant that will rely on granular activated carbon and ultraviolet light to clean and disinfect the water. It will be downriver from the pumping station off Kimball Drive.
A 3,500-foot transmission water main to connect the two.
The groundbreaking drew current and former officials with Manchester Water Works, politicians and officials from the engineering/design firm CDM Smith and the construction company, Methuen Construction.
According to previous newspaper accounts, Manchester Water Works is using reserves, state grants and charges from the new customers to fund the project.
It should have little financial impact on Manchester water users. For the city, it will provide a secondary source of water to supplement the city’s sole water source, Lake Massabesic.
Some details:
• Officials said less filtration will be necessary because the project entails a radial collector well, the first of its kind in New Hampshire. The horizontal collectors, located about 40 feet below the river bed, will collect water filtered by sand and gravel of the river bed.
• Water Works cannot buy up land adjacent to the river, as it did around Lake Massabesic, to protect the water, according to Water Works Director Philip Croasdale. What if a PFOS-polluting plant wanted to build close to the river, a reporter asked Croasdale. “You hope the state would take care of that,” he said.
• About a dozen monitoring wells were sunk to test for contaminants such as PFOS. Nothing was found, said Alan LeBlanc, a vice president at CDM Smith. But designers sketched in extra space for the treatment plant in case additional systems are needed in the future to treat unexpected pollutants. “We’re ready for it if it ever shows up,” LeBlanc said.
• The project will supply 7.2 million gallons of water a day, about half of what is needed for the Salem-area towns. While it will vary, Manchester neighborhoods on the West Side and west of Elm Street will likely get the river water, while other city neighborhoods will get lake water.