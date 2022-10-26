Concord Monitor land
Massachusetts and New Hampshire settled a long-running dispute about who should pay for Merrimack River flood management, with Massachusetts set to pay almost $3.5 million to New Hampshire.

New Hampshire and Massachusetts have shared the cost of flood management since the two states signed an agreement in 1957. The Army Corps of Engineers seized land -- primarily farmland -- in 18 towns along the Merrimack River to build dams meant to prevent the worst floods downriver. Massachusetts and New Hampshire's agreement said every year Massachusetts would send New Hampshire 70% of the current value of property taxes for the seized land, and New Hampshire would pass along that money to the 18 river towns and cities that lost land. 