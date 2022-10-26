Massachusetts and New Hampshire settled a long-running dispute about who should pay for Merrimack River flood management, with Massachusetts set to pay almost $3.5 million to New Hampshire.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts have shared the cost of flood management since the two states signed an agreement in 1957. The Army Corps of Engineers seized land -- primarily farmland -- in 18 towns along the Merrimack River to build dams meant to prevent the worst floods downriver. Massachusetts and New Hampshire's agreement said every year Massachusetts would send New Hampshire 70% of the current value of property taxes for the seized land, and New Hampshire would pass along that money to the 18 river towns and cities that lost land.
But the agreement frayed over the years, with New Hampshire officials accusing Massachusetts of irregular payments, or payments less than what was due.
The dispute surfaced after the 2006 Mother's Day Flood.
Then-Gov. John Lynch threatened to sue Massachusetts. In a letter to then-Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney, Lynch said the Bay State was about $3.2 million behind in payments.
As the spigot of Massachusetts money sputtered, New Hampshire started paying less to towns. The lost funding added up to significant shortfalls in town budgets. Hopkinton, which sacrificed the most land and is supposed to receive the highest payments, was short $139,500 in 2012.
That year, state legislators estimated Massachusetts owed more than $4 million. State revenue officials estimated the bill for the 2012 fiscal year alone was almost $500,000.
Governors and a commission of appointees from each state went back and forth on the issue for years. A 2014 settlement set an amount due from Massachusetts, but according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, Massachusetts has not paid since 2015.
New Hampshire took the dispute to a Board of Arbitration earlier this year. This week, Massachusetts agreed to pay New Hampshire almost $3.5 million, and the states agreed to a new mechanism to figure out how much Massachusetts would pay going forward.