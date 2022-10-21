A recent study by WalletHub has found Massachusetts to be the country’s most “energy-efficient” state for 2022.
In 2020 and 2021, WalletHub ranked Massachusetts as the third best state for efficient use of electricity and fuel, indicating a rise in the state’s energy efficiency ranking for this year.
The study compared the efficiency of auto and home-energy consumption in 48 of the 50 states — excluding Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations — and placed Massachusetts in first with the highest total score.
In the category of “Auto Energy Efficiency” the Bay State also ranked first, while coming in ninth for “Home Energy Efficiency,” according to WalletHub.
Close behind, Massachusetts’ neighboring states of New York, Rhode Island and Vermont ranked second, third and fifth best in energy efficiency respectively, according to WalletHub. Utah was in fourth place.
Connecticut was the ninth most energy-efficient state, while New Hampshire was ranked 14th and Maine was ranked 16th, WalletHub added.
The least energy-efficient states, per WalletHub, were South Carolina, Alabama, West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi.
In its methodology, WalletHub said it determined “Home Energy Efficiency” by calculating the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days.
Whereas for “Auto Energy Efficiency,” the site said it divided the annual vehicle miles driven by gallons of gasoline consumed to determine vehicle-fuel efficiency as well as measuring annual vehicle miles driven per capita to figure out transportation efficiency.
WalletHub noted that for many Americans, one of their largest expenses is utilities, spending $2,000 per year — citing Department of Energy numbers — with heating and cooling accounting for more than half of the bill.
Additionally, WalletHub noted that the average American consumer spent an additional $2,148 on motor fuel and oil, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Energy-efficiency also has noticeable effects on savings, with such measures instituted at home helping to reduce costs by as much as 25%, according to WalletHub, whereas a fuel-efficient vehicle could save an average driver slightly under $1,000 a year.