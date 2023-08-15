KAHULUI, Hawaii -- A week after a ferocious wildfire ravaged the Maui resort town of Lahaina, search teams with cadaver dogs have combed through just a quarter of the disaster zone, as anxious people await news of hundreds of loved ones still believed to be missing.

Local, state and federal rescue workers were proceeding as fast as possible, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said, but there was a "reverence" that encumbered the task of finding more of the dead, which already number at least 99 people.