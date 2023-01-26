Commissioner Richard L. Trumka Jr.

Commissioner Richard L. Trumka Jr. sits in his office at the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Jan. 20 in Bethesda, Md.  

 Ricky Carioti/Washington Post

Until he became an unwitting flash point in the nation's culture wars, Richard Trumka Jr. was little known to most Americans, despite being the son of a famous labor leader.

But less than three weeks ago, this member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission was thrust into the public limelight. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Trumka said his commission was considering regulations - or even a ban - on new gas stoves because of concerns about their harmful indoor air pollution.