Under a settlement with the state, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics has agreed to temporarily cut back its production, correctly calculate its PFOA emissions and install an air filtration device at its Merrimack plant.
Town officials said they are mainly pleased with the terms of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
“Based on our vigilance, the town brought to bear the need for DES to address the flawed air permit they issued to Saint-Gobain,” said Sarita Croce, assistant public works director for the town’s wastewater treatment division.
As part of the consent decree signed last weekend, Saint-Gobain has agreed to temporarily cut back on its production -- a reduction of at least 433 monthly operating hours, which will reduce emissions by an estimated 42%.
“That reduction is more than half the total time that they can operate,” said Tom Koenig, town council chairman.
Perhaps one of the most beneficial terms of the new agreement is that Saint-Gobain is now required to “correctly calculate and control the deadly hydrogen fluoride emissions,” said Croce, maintaining those chemicals could potentially reach 1.4 million parts per trillion of Gen-X emissions that were initially ignored in the original air permit.
The most substantial part of the agreement is the installation of an air filtration device known as a regenerative thermal oxidizer by the end of July. The deadline for installation was originally Feb. 11.
“This was a great opportunity for us,” Koenig said of the new consent decree.
Although the town’s cease and desist order against Saint-Gobain was rejected by DES, town officials acknowledge that the consent decree addresses several of their concerns.
DES spokesperson Lia LoBello said in an email that DES’ rejection of the cease-and-desist order “confirms that the town’s order lacked factual or legal basis, that we have been in compliance with our air permit limits for the year, even without the (regenerative thermal oxidizer), and that some of the narrative around our operations and its impact to the community have been overstated.”
Croce said Thursday that even though the town was told in 2016 that the company did not use PFOA in any of its process operations, stack testing in 2018 discovered that PFOA was present in their coating chemicals -- upwards of 24,000 parts per trillion.
LoBello stressed that even in missing the original Feb. 11 deadline for the installation of the air filtration device, “Saint-Gobain has been and will be in compliance with all air emission limits in our current permit and the emission limits aimed at ensuring no impact to groundwater.”
Town Councilor Peter Albert said Thursday that Saint-Gobain has not stayed on schedule with its requirements.
“There have been so many inaccurate things by this company. It has been so mismanaged,” he said.
Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America, said earlier that the deadline for the regenerative thermal oxidizer was tight from the beginning.
“From day one we have not stopped working on this,” said Rayfield, explaining it is a complicated design that was delayed further by COVID-19 and other factors. We have been committed to this from day one.”