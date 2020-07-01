Legislation approved this week by the New Hampshire House is a vital step in fighting the public health crisis caused by perfluorochemicals in local water supplies, according to Merrimack officials.
“It took a long time to convince the legislature that these steps were necessary and that this isn’t us just being overly cautious, which I think we should be anyway,” said Rep. Nancy Murphy of Merrimack. “Finally, the voices of the people and the victims are being heard. I am so grateful for that.”
Nearly one year ago, New Hampshire implemented some of the most stringent standards for PFOA contamination in the nation -- three years after PFOA was first discovered at high levels in the Merrimack region near Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics. However, some water districts throughout the state, along with 3M, sued the state arguing that the new limits were too tough, which allowed for the old standards to stay, at least temporarily.
“We have been in a place where we haven’t been able to hold people accountable. Now, we can enforce these (maximum contaminant levels) and it will allow the state to make some changes with health protections for our water,” Murphy said on Wednesday.
The new standards include 12 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid, 15 ppt for perfluoroctanesulfonic acid, 18 ppt for perfluorohexanesulfonic acid and 11 ppt for perfluorononanoic acid.
The legislation approved by the House on Tuesday also extends a commission on the Seacoast cancer cluster investigation, establishes a PFAS fund for remediation of contaminants, requires insurance coverage for PFAS blood tests and expands the statute governing ambient groundwater quality standards.
“We have to look at the big picture, and I think this will go a long way,” Murphy said of the omnibus legislation, House Bill 1264. “New Hampshire is on the leading edge here of accountability and recognition of the impact of PFAS on the environment and public health.”
Rep. Wendy Thomas, also of Merrimack, said in a release that the passing of the bill is an important step forward in protecting the health and quality of life for New Hampshire residents, adding it provides necessary financial resources to begin remediation of PFAS contamination in landfill and septic system discharge.
The price tag for municipalities and other entities to come into compliance with the new standards could be significant, with a previous estimate of around $190 million, and it is still unclear how long the water cleanup might take.
“My fellow Merrimack residents and I know first-hand the misery that comes from PFAS-contaminated drinking water,” Rep. Rosemarie Rung of Merrimack said in a statement.
Rung said the new bill will spare other communities the damages Merrimack faced, and will make funding for water treatment available to those municipal water systems that need it.