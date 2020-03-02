Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics insists that Merrimack officials have no legal authority to impose a strict standard on their plant’s wastewater discharge though they maintain the amount is “trivial.”
Last week, the town council unanimously rejected Saint-Gobain’s appeal of an industrial-user discharge permit which requires non-detectable discharge levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals.
Town officials maintain the local wastewater treatment facility must monitor PFAS in its compost to ensure a safe level. Saint-Gobain contends the PFAS level in the company’s wastewater is scientifically insignificant.
“The non-detect level imposed by the permit has no scientific underpinning. Indeed, the relative volume of wastewater discharged to the town’s wastewater treatment facility is trivial ,” wrote attorney Gregory Smith of McLane Middleton, Professional Association, in the appeal.
Smith stressed the town has no legal authority to single out Saint-Gobain and demand the company’s wastewater discharge meet a standard for PFAS levels not required by federal, state or local laws or regulations.
“The permit is quintessential ad hoc regulation by the town that will not withstand legal scrutiny,” he wrote, asking the town to reconsider and revise the permit.
The town council rejected the appeal on Thursday, noting that though no federal requirements require Saint-Gobain to remove PFAS from its wastewater, the town has a duty to protect public health .
“We have been told that Saint-Gobain has not been using (perfluorooctanoic acid) since 2014. Why is it still turning up in their wastewater?” questioned Eileen Cabanel, town manager.
“Or, even better, why are they fighting over it?” replied Bill Boyd, town councilor.
Tom Koenig, town council chairman, said Saint-Gobain continues to contaminate groundwater around its plant and in local wells.
No one from Saint-Gobain attended Thursday’s town council meeting when the appeal was discussed.
At least one sample from Saint-Gobain’s own treatment system revealed 25.4 parts per trillion of PFOA, according to Sarita Croce, assistant public works director for the town’s wastewater treatment division.
Local residents, including Charles Lafond of 7 Linden Way, urged the council to reject the appeal.
“If they can’t keep PFAS out of the wastewater, they can tanker it out,” said Lafond, saying the town doesn’t have to accept wastewater from Saint-Gobain.
State Rep. Dick Hinch, a member of the Community Advisory Committee working with Saint-Gobain on local concerns, said he is “absolutely unimpressed” with the company’s response to town council concerns to date.
“I would keep their feet to the fire on this one,” Hinch urged the council.
Thomas Kinisky, CEO of Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, said in a letter to the town council that some PFAS may be present at low levels in the raw materials the company purchases for its processes, but the materials are used in compliance with state and federal regulations.
“While our suppliers have already made significant strides in reformulating their materials, we’re anticipating that our suppliers will be able to produce raw materials without PFAS processing aids in the near future,” he wrote.