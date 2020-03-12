A petition warrant article on the town ballot is causing controversy over how to address climate pollution.
During this week’s town deliberative session, voters reviewed a proposed petition warrant article urging action on climate change.
The petition article originally asked voters to call on elected officials to enact carbon pricing legislation to protect New Hampshire from the costs and environmental risks associated with climate pollution.
“We have to do something about climate change, and this is a common sense approach,” said William Dallas of 18 Hansom Drive. “ … I think we need to act, and I think we need to act now.”
He said Merrimack voters should be directing the state and federal government to do something sooner rather than later.
“We have absolutely got to do something to reverse climate change,” agreed Chuck Mower of Merrimack, who supports the proposal.
Others, including at least two state representatives, cautioned voters about approving the petition warrant article.
“The cost for this is astronomical, and it is going to affect everything in our life. I hope it gets voted down,” said Rep. Jeanine Notter of Merrimack.
Rep. Richard Barry of Merrimack also voiced concerns, saying the numbers are too unknown.
“Personally, I don’t understand it and I think it is going to be a long haul before we do understand it enough to be able to make a decision,” agreed Tom Koenig, town council chairman.
During Wednesday’s deliberative session, Ben Niles of 11 Fernwood Dr. recommended that the warrant article be amended to “call upon our state and federal elected representatives to study carbon pricing legislation to best protect New Hampshire from the costs and environmental risks.”
The amendment was adopted, and when voters hit the polls next month they will be voting on a proposal to urge representatives to study carbon pricing, as opposed to enacting carbon pricing legislation as was originally recommended.
Also on the April 14 ballot is a proposed $33 million town operating budget, $1.8 million contribution to the town’s capital reserve fund, $500,000 for the town’s sewer infrastructure capital reserve fund and bargaining agreements with police dispatchers and office staff, as well as police patrolmen and detectives.