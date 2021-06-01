Water rates in Merrimack could increase by 22% in July, in part because of ongoing efforts to clean and filter the public water.
The Board of Commissioners for the Merrimack Village District will meet later this month to decide whether the newly proposed rates should be implemented with the next budget, which takes effect July 1.
The new rates, if adopted, would increase the basic rate from $2.32 to $2.83 per 100 cubic feet of water. In a separate proposal, a charge of $3.11 per 100 cubic feet would be imposed for water used in excess of 3,000 cubic feet per quarter.
Also included in the proposal is a meter charge increase from $64 to $78 per year, and a hydrant charge increase from $78 to $95 per year.
“These are all 22% bumps,” said Keith Pratt, president of Underwood Engineers. “ … This still keeps Merrimack under the state average by quite a bit.”
Pratt warned that another rate hike could requested as soon as next year.
The proposal, according to Don Provencher, chairman of the MVD commissioners, might help conserve water.
“I don’t know how successful that will be,” he said, noting that residents who water their lawns will essentially be paying a “surcharge” if they use more than 3,000 cubic feet per quarter, money that will then be used to help offset the costs of treating the water and finding new sources of water.
Recently, a treatment plant was installed for MVD wells 4 and 5, which was mostly paid for by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics after contamination was discovered at faucets within their Merrimack plant in 2016.
But voters two years ago agreed to spend $14.5 million to filter four other public wells in Merrimack, along with other necessary improvements. This work included $3.6 million to design and construct a water treatment system for wells 7 and 8 where PFOA contamination was present. And, voters also agreed to spend an additional $10.9 million to treat public wells 2 and 3 for PFOA.
Other significant water improvements were undertaken as well, including a new $4.5 million iron and manganese treatment plant that has been part of the MVD Capital Improvement Plan for several years, and a $1.3 million booster station on Turkey Hill Road.
Water rates went up 19% in fiscal year 2020 to help pay for the non-PFOA related items. With the new rate proposal, to be voted on by the MVD commissioners June 21, water rates may increase another 22% in fiscal year 2022.
State Rep. Bob Healey of Merrimack acknowledged on Tuesday that residents do complain about the rising water rates, but he stressed that voters overwhelmingly supported the filtration efforts.
“But that is at a cost to the town,” Healey said. He has supported several legislative initiatives attempting to alleviate some of the financial burden on taxpayers. “It is a huge expense."
House Bill 478 is one of those efforts. It is retained in committee, but could be reintroduced later this year. If adopted, the bill would require Saint-Gobain to pay for the ongoing expenses and remediation of water in certain wells in Merrimack that it contaminated. Currently, under an agreement with the state, Saint-Gobain has agreed to pay for the installation and remediation of two public wells in Merrimack until 2025.
“It just irritates me the fact that this gift from Saint-Gobain is going to keep giving and we are going to keep paying for it,” Peter Albert, a Merrimack resident, said of the contamination.
He said the MVD commissioners should consider requesting, once again, that Saint-Gobain pay for the ongoing expense in the hopes that the company might offer some additional reimbursement.