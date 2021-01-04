With construction expected to begin in April, Merrimack’s third water treatment facility is designed to treat contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
Peter Pitsas, a project manager with Underwood Engineering of Concord, has been overseeing the designs of the PFAS treatment plants for Merrimack Village District (MVD) wells since contamination was discovered at faucets at the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility and later within the surrounding groundwater.
Once the new treatment plant is complete, Merrimack will have three PFAS treatment plants for its public water wells serviced by MVD; statewide there will be a total of five, including one in Dover and one now under construction in Portsmouth.
“You guys are on the leading edge of what is happening in the state,” Pitsas told local planning officials last month while introducing site plans for the third treatment facility.
He predicts that other municipalities will be inquiring about Merrimack’s treatment sites and using them as role models as water companies adjust to recently approved state regulations for perfluorooctanoic acid contamination.
The newest treatment plant will be constructed for MVD’s well #2 in the area of Berry Lane and Stevens Avenue off Amherst Road; the hope is to break ground in April.
“The treatment for PFAS is granular activated carbon,” said Pitsas.
The new facility will include four vessels 12 feet in diameter vessels; they are about 26 feet high and filled with two-thirds granular activated carbon.
MVD is also exploring drilling a new well in the same vicinity, which would be known as well #9.
“The goal is to have the total for well #2 and well #9 to be 2,000 gallons per minute,” said Pitsas.
This newest well could potentially replace well #3, which is experiencing a significant amount of iron and manganese, as well as elevated sodium and chloride levels.
“The water is getting very difficult to treat there,” Pitsas said.
Previously, MVD constructed a treatment plant for wells #4 and #5 along Front Street. That facility was under construction in the summer of 2019 and began treating water in October, meaning those two wells are now back on line after being out of commission for many months.
Wells #7 and #8 in Hollis also required a treatment plant. That broke ground last July and should be up and running by August or September of this year, according to Pitsas.
“I think what we are going to create is a new paradigm for a lot of other, not just municipalities, but other village districts in New Hampshire,” said Bill Boyd, a town councilor and planning board member.