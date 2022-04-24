Dave Birchenough shows off his electric car to Steve Russell during Monadnock Sustainability Hub’s Drive Electric EV Expo held at the annual Monadnock Region Earth Day Festival in downtown Keene Saturday.
Dave Birchenough shows off his electric car to Steve Russell during Monadnock Sustainability Hub’s Drive Electric EV Expo held at the annual Monadnock Region Earth Day Festival in downtown Keene Saturday.
KEENE — The Monadnock Region Earth Day Festival returned to Keene Saturday after a two-year COVID hiatus.
Organized by the Monadnock Food Co-op, the annual Earth Day celebration has been held in the city for many years and was initially started by Antioch College, Food Co-op spokesperson Megan Lafaso Hercher said.
“It really brings people together and I think everyone is so excited to be outside together celebrating,” she said.
The community celebration focuses on sustainability efforts, healthy food, and lessening the impact of climate change to sustain and preserve the planet.
Morning events included Stonewall Farm’s Earth Day 5K and the city’s Green Up Keene community cleanup event.
The afternoon included performances and activities throughout the Co-op, Railroad Square and the amphitheater behind the Co-op.
Monadnock Sustainability Hub held a Drive Electric EV Expo as part of the celebration in the Co-op’s parking lot where electric and hybrid car owners showed off their vehicles and shared the benefits of owning and driving an electric car.
“An electric vehicle is three times more efficient than a gas car … and the reason is all that waste heat,” Sustainability Hub member John Kondos of Chesterfield said.
Kondos said the Hub also wants to draw attention to the planned charging stations coming to the Food Co-op’s parking lot, which is to include the first public fast chargers for electric cars in the city of Keene.
The state is paying for 80% of the $300,000 plus project, Kondos said, adding that so far the Hub has raised $30,000 to cover the 20% needed. The Hub is continuing to fundraise, but he said that the Food Co-op has agreed to come up with the difference if needed.
“The fast chargers are expensive but they charge really quickly,” Kondos said.
The charging station will also include a level two charger, which charges much slower and is expected to be obsolete in the next few years, he said.
“When you are traveling, an EV owner wants to find a fast charger and we don’t have any publicly available in Keene,” Kondos said. “These will be publicly available to anyone with a credit card. So we’re in a fast-charging desert and we’re going to start to put the first oasis in.”