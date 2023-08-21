hawaii-missing

A missing-persons flier taped to a mailbox at Napili Plaza in Maui reflects the ongoing search by families and friends for loved ones.

 Matt McClain/the washington post

Some 850 people are still missing after the wildfires that torched parts of Maui and devastated the historic town of Lahaina, according to local officials, who announced Sunday that 85% of the disaster area had been searched.

The official death toll is currently 114, but that number is expected to increase as more of the dead are identified. As of Sunday, 27 of the dead had been identified, but officials had only been able to locate and notify relatives of 11 victims.