PINKHAM NOTCH — As Walter Graff prepares to retire as the No. 2 person at the Appalachian Mountain Club, he looks back on the creation of educational programs that bring thousands of people to the White Mountains and the prospect of setting aside up to a million acres in Maine for recreation and conservation.
AMC has chapters from Maine to Washington, D.C., and maintains 1,800 miles of trails. Its work in New Hampshire includes the long-term re-permitting of the club’s high-mountain huts and Pinkham Notch Visitor Center.
Graff joined the nation’s oldest conservation organization in July 1974 and since 2010 has served as its senior vice president. He considers the Maine Woods Initiative the “capstone” of his 45-year career.
In 1911, the AMC advocated for the passage of the Weeks Act, which seven years later led to the creation of the White Mountain National Forest. The Maine Woods Initiative would be even larger and would serve as a model for addressing climate change, he said.
The project is proof that “you can provide land protection with recreation and economic development and sustainable forestry,” Graff said Monday.
In the late 1990s, as the club was winding down its successful campaign to get 30-year extensions to operate seven high-mountain huts, the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center in the White Mountain National Forest and the Lonesome Lake Hut in Franconia Notch State Park, it began studying where it might next offer lodging.
Graff took the lead on the project. After scouring maps of woodlands from New York to Maine, he identified parcels in Maine’s 100-Mile Wilderness region of the Appalachian Trail that met the club’s goals.
In 2003, in a significant departure from its past, AMC became a major land owner, purchasing 75,000 acres in the area of the west and east branches of the Pleasant River. The club is currently completing the acquisition of 27,000 more acres, which, in conjunction with other groups, may mean the permanent conservation of up to a million acres of land.
The AMC parcels are significant, Graff said, because the Appalachian Trail runs “right through them,” adding that the adjacent conserved land connects to Baxter State Park and the northern end of the trail. They contain some of the largest areas of undeveloped forest, lakes and ponds in the country, according to the AMC.
The initiative will promote active forest management and increase the forest’s ability to “sequester and store carbon,” the AMC said. It also will promote economic development through nature tourism that includes three lodges, 130 miles of hiking and skiing trails, environmental-education programs and sustainable forestry.
Timber sales will offset the cost of managing the initiative, which Graff called “probably the biggest conservation project in the Northeast in the last 15 years.”
Among Graff’s challenges during his tenure was the process that led to the long-term permitting of the club’s mountain huts — which he notes ultimately attracted 3,000 supporters — and the club’s withdrawal of a plan in 2016 to build a ninth high-mountain hut in Crawford Notch State Park.
For the past two years as chair of the Mount Washington Commission, Graff has presided over an ongoing dispute among the commission members. The advisory board oversees Mount Washington State Park.
This past June, the Mount Washington Observatory, which operates a year-round weather station in space that it leases from the state of New Hampshire in the Sherman Adams Building, sued the Cog Railway, alleging that the Cog broke an agreement with the observatory and the Mount Washington Auto Road to provide a portion of ticket revenues to support the observatory.
As the lawsuit works its way through Coos County Superior Court, the Cog and Auto Road are also disputing what their respective rights are atop the highest mountain in the Northeast.
Graff said he wasn’t sure whether he would stay on the Mount Washington Commission after retiring from the AMC. He sees himself eventually working as a consultant after taking a break for several months but not retiring from addressing climate change.
“The work is too important to stop,” he said.
Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, praised Graff’s work as a collaborator.
“His work on AMC’s projects in Maine, which include extensive land ownership and forest management, has changed AMC in dramatic and positive ways,” Savage said. “His has been a lifetime of truly remarkable work.”
John Judge, president and CEO of the AMC, said the club has been “blessed to have had 45 years of distinguished service” from Graff, who, despite being a native of New York City, “moved to New Hampshire as a young man and never looked back.”
