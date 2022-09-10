Drought

This map shows areas of the U.S. most affected by this summer’s drought.

 Washington Post

It's barely September, but crops are withering and brown leaves carpet the ground. Forests are bursting into flames. An iconic river is, in some places, little more than a mud-choked stream.

This isn't the U.S. West, where a historic megadrought is threatening supplies of food, drinking water and hydropower. It's the Northeast - a region where, for most people, the parched conditions are more nuisance than crisis. But for farmers from New York to Maine, the dry weather has been nothing short of disastrous, and rainfall this week provided little relief.