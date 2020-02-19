NASHUA -- Four months after school officials rejected a proposal to install about 1,000 solar arrays on the roof of Dr. Crisp Elementary School, the Board of Education this week approved the solar project.
With new school board members in place since the November election, the Board of Education on Monday authorized Superintendent Jahmal Mosley to negotiate a power purchase agreement for solar in a 6-2 vote.
“The city has undertaken some ambitious goals around clean energy,” said Dan Weeks of ReVision Energy. ReVision Energy first introduced the solar initiative to school officials last year.
The $689,782 cost to install the solar arrays will be fully paid by a partner with ReVision Energy. According to Weeks, the roof at the school can accommodate 357 kilowatts of solar capacity, or close to 1,000 solar panels with more than 400 kilowatt hours of solar energy.
“ReVision has installed several dozen projects for schools of different sizes,” Weeks said.
Although there will be no upfront cost to the school district, it will have the option of a buyout during the sixth year of the power purchase agreement; the buyout would cost $413,869. The net savings after 25 years is $645,000, which includes the buyout cost, and the net savings after 40 years is $1.73, which also includes the buyout cost, he said.
“It is going to cost us zero dollars today. In five years it will cost us zero dollars,” school board member Raymond Guarino said.
The buyout is optional, Guarino said.
School officials could hold off on purchasing the solar arrays if the financing is not available in six years, he said.
“I think it is a good idea,” he added.
Two board members, Paula Johnson and Sandra Ziehm, voted against the proposal, saying they did not have enough information to make an informed decision.
Doria Brown, the city’s energy manager, said that the annual electricity costs at Dr. Crisp are currently about $60,000 a year. If interest rates remain low, or even increase slightly, the district would still pay less on a bond payment to purchase the solar arrays than what it now pays for electricity, according to Brown.
A proposal to also place solar panels on the roof at Fairgrounds Middle School was debated as well, however the school board only voted on the Dr. Crisp proposal. Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education, said Wednesday that the Fairgrounds proposal will likely be revisited at the next board meeting.