Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess is taking a stand against a proposed asphalt plant near downtown. 

 Kimberly Houghton/Union Leader File

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess is urging the planning board to deny proposed plans to redevelop a property on Temple Street into an asphalt-manufacturing plant.

The plans have long drawn pushback from residents and organizations worried about the environment and the impact on those living in the area.