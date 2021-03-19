Although a proposed settlement agreement has been reached between a developer and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the former Mohawk tannery site, some Nashua officials are voicing concerns.
“I question whether or not it makes sense to build more homes in the area given the fact ... in my opinion, there are significant health risks to just living there,” said Alderman Ben Clemons.
There are people in that neighborhood that have health issues such as cancer, according to Clemons, who said that while the contamination should be remediated, he said there needs to be a guarantee that the contamination won’t resurface in several decades.
Otherwise, there needs to be adequate funding in place to cover future remediation costs in case of a leak, he contended.
A proposed settlement agreement was reached last month between local developer Bernie Plante of Blaylock Holdings, LLC, and the EPA. Plante is the prospective buyer of the 30-acre tannery site in the northern part of the city and hopes to construct between 250 and 300 apartments there, as well as commercial space.
The total cost of the cleanup is expected to be about $14 million, Mikayla Rumph, public affairs specialist with EPA’s Region 1, said recently. The EPA will reimburse up to $6 million to Blaylock Holdings, and the city could potentially provide some tax incentives through a separate agreement, said Rumph.
There is a financial gap that needs to be filled, according to Tim Cummings, the city's economic development director. Cummings said he thought the total remediation price tag was closer to $8 million or $10 million.
The city previously expressed support for a possible Tax Increment Financing District to support infrastructure for the project, but not necessarily cleanup costs, said Cummings, explaining the city is now being asked to become a financial partner in the project.
“I think that is an important piece of property for the city to make active again,” said Alderman David Tencza, expressing optimism for the project. The secant retaining walls proposed as part of remediation will do a better job at containing the sludge than what exists now, he stressed.
The remediation project will target hazardous substances present in soils, sludges and contaminated waste originating from the site, and a containment cell will include an impermeable cap and vertical barrier.
About 56,000 cubic yards of contamination from the tannery parcel, nearby Fimbel Door site and a city right-of-way will be encapsulated as part of the settlement, according to the proposed agreement.
“This whole project won’t go anywhere if we don’t allow the developer to develop the property after they encapsulate the material, because otherwise why would he spend that money,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, stressing the need for a potential traffic light in that area if the development moves forward.
Several city officials agreed that the neighborhood has waited a long time to have the contaminated parcel cleaned up, and that a public-private partnership might be ideal. However, several expressed reservations about future contamination monitoring at the site.
Blaylock Holdings, LLC, the developer, should not be monitoring it, according to Clemons.
“No way. Under no circumstances would I agree to that … we want to make sure it is being done with the public interest in mind,” he said.
“Right now there are just too many unanswered questions,” echoed Alderman Ernest Jette, who said he isn’t ready to support any proposal.
Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, stressed that there is currently no deal on the table, adding a lot of negotiations will have to take place in order for a deal to come to fruition.
“If I were in one of your seats, I would say the city’s contribution is going to be somewhere between none and very small,” said Bolton.
According to Cummings, there is about $1 million in back taxes still owed to Nashua by the landowner of the old tannery site at the corner of Fairmount Street and Warsaw Avenue.