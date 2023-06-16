NASHUA — The Planning Board unanimously rejected a proposed asphalt plant on Temple Street Thursday night.
The vote came despite the insistence by the attorney representing the applicant that the proposal "satisfies all the requirements" needed for the project, and that the city's "Imagine Nashua" master plan "is not a binding document to which the applicant has to adhere."
Ahead of that vote, the board approved, also by unanimous vote, a proposal by the same applicant to construct a combination garage, storage and office building on a portion of the site, concluding that a building of that type would have virtually no negative impact on the industries and residential areas that currently abut the site.
Whether the applicants, represented by Attorneys Andrew Prolman and Tom Hildreth at Thursday's meeting, will appeal the board's decision wasn't immediately known.
Residents and other interested parties filled nearly every seat in the third-floor City Hall auditorium for the meeting, which ran just over three hours in length, nearly two hours of which involved the asphalt plant proposal.
The roughly 10 residents who rose to speak all voiced their opposition to the proposal, some of whom grew emotional as they spoke.
Also speaking was Amy Manzelli, a Concord-based land law attorney who is representing Riverside Landing, a recently-constructed apartment complex a short distance from the site.
She questioned the way some of the applicant's data was presented to city officials, and noted that the applicant -- the Defelice family of Nashua, which does business as Newport Construction Corporation -- "completely ignored Imagine Nashua's vision," referring to the city's master plan.
The plant, Manzelli said, would be built "in an environmentally and socio-economically disadvantaged area, where Nashua residents already experience some of the most adverse environmental conditions in New Hampshire."
But Hildreth countered that the master plan "is not a binding document to which a site plan applicant must adhere," arguing that the proposal qualifies as a permitted use for the area and that he and his clients "have done everything the staff has asked in terms of conditions."
Meanwhile, representatives of the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), cheered the Planning Board's ruling in a statement published Friday.
"The community spoke loud and clear in opposition of this polluting plant," Nashua resident and CLF environmental justice advocate Jordan Thompson said in the statement.
The applicant "irresponsibly attempted to push through its plan to build this facility in the middle of a diverse neighborhood that Nashua is invested in improving," Jordan said, adding that the Planning Board "absolutely made the right decision to deny this plant and protect the health, safety, and quality of life of the neighborhood instead."