The Nature Conservancy unveiled a $700,000 plan Monday to improve access to the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve, a 640-acre conservation area in the northwest corner of the city.
A year and a half ago, the nonprofit group announced plans to widen the parking lot and smooth out the trails. It decided to widen the scope of the project, then budgeted at $400,000, based on suggestions fielded during listening sessions that drew more than 300 people.
Most of the improvements will focus on making the preserve easy to use for people not accustomed to hikes or nature walks.
The expanded parking lot will include bathrooms.
The trail will be 6 feet wide to better accommodate wheelchairs.
Six benches will be available for resting along the 1.8-mile trail.
Apps will be available to access audio trail guides, in both English and Spanish.
The Manchester Transit Authority will put the preserve on its route.
Nature Conservancy officials said the All Persons Trail represents an effort to make nature more accessible to the biggest population center of the state.
And it seeks to draw users who often feel distant from the outdoors, including minorities and people with limited mobility.
“For so long, parks and nature preserves have been the domain of the privileged and the able-bodied,” said James McKim, president of the Greater Manchester NAACP.
McKim was among several speakers who celebrated the launch of the project Monday. Work should be completed by October.
Created in the early 2000s, the preserve is the largest single chunk of conservation land in the city. The Nature Conservancy has said the land is a global rarity because of the three species it hosts this far north — towering Atlantic white cedar trees, centuries-old black gum trees and wild rhododendrons.
Until now, access to the those species had been via a foot path through the woods and planks laid through the swamps.
The project calls for gravel walkways topped with crushed stone that will be friendly to walkers and wheelchairs. Boardwalks will carry visitors through the cedar swamp.
“Looking around today in this beautiful nature, I can hear all the birds. It is a treasure for our city,” said Kim Thibeault, a visually impaired Manchester resident and employee of Granite State Independent Living.
Thibeault said her vision has decreased over the years and with it her access to nature and outdoor activities.
Transportation is lacking to some activities, she said, as is the ability to feel independent and safe when she is outside.
“I’m feeling so blessed to have a place to come with my family and to be able to walk and feel safe in a place that’s just so beautiful,” Thibeault said.
McKim said outdoor spaces and nature offer stress relief. He said not all people of color feel comfortable in the woods, given the nation’s history.
“Terrible things have happened to people of color in the woods that make them feel unwelcome there,” McKim said. That has led to the perception that people of color do not enjoy the woods, he said, which is false.
This is the second accessible Nature Conservancy trail in New Hampshire. The first is in the Ossipee Pine Barrens in Madison.
There are no plans to clear the trail of snow in the winter. Cross-country skiing will be allowed, but snowmobiles, off-road vehicles, mountain bikes and dogs, except support animals, are forbidden.
“The trail is being designed for passive, pedestrian use,” said Joanne Glode, a Nature Conservancy ecologist and project manager for the All Persons Trail. “If you have people bombing down the trail on a bicycle and you’ve got a family with a stroller or someone walking with a sighted guide, it just doesn’t work. We want to make sure the uses are compatible with all the people that are out there.”
Mark Zankel, the executive director of Nature Conservancy New Hampshire, said the expanded parking lot, wider trail and audio tours added significantly to the costs.
And the accessibility aspect of the trail gained a receptive ear to the foundations and trusts that are helping to fund the effort.
“The more expansive that we have gotten with our thinking about what this trail could be, the bigger donors have been willing to go with us to support the effort,” Zankel said.
Also on hand for Monday’s launch were Mayor Joyce Craig and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Craig said MTA will begin serving the preserve.
Hassan noted the announcement coincides with the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.