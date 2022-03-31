The new regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says he plans to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
Dr. David Cash acknowledged the impact PFAS has had on New Hampshire, particularly on the Seacoast and in the Merrimack area.
“We will have succeeded at the end of the day if every citizen of New Hampshire, when they turn on their tap, knows that the water is safe,” Cash said.
The Department of Defense is working to address PFAS contamination at military institutions, including the former Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth and Newington. Firefighting foam is believed to have caused contamination to the former water supply there.
The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is running a health study on the effects of PFAS on adults and children who consumed these chemicals through drinking this contaminated water.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded in December that exposure to water in contaminated wells in Merrimack, Litchfield, Bedford, Londonderry and Manchester could have increased health risks for residents.
New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services released a report the same month which found higher-than-expected levels of kidney cancer in Merrimack.
Hundreds of wells around the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics factory were contaminated by PFAS and the company was ordered to install equipment to clean its emissions of pollutants. The company claims the equipment is keeping polluting emissions below state-set thresholds.
Cash said U.S. EPA officials have prioritized PFAS contamination nationally. State officials, federal agencies and tribes have been involved in focusing on testing and monitoring strategies.
“I have regular calls with all the state and environmental commissioners. PFAS is on every single call, and sometimes it relates to a new discovery in a state and sometimes it relates to how we’re moving forward with designing and monitoring programs,” Cash said.
On Jan. 10, officials from the U.S. EPA forwarded to the White House Office of Management and Budget a proposed rule that would designate perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid as “hazardous substances” under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.
“Once that designation has taken place, that then allows EPA to regulate companies that emit them, or clean-ups for them,” Cash said.
Region 1’s Superfund Technical and Support Branch Chief Meghan Cassidy said they continue to work with the state of New Hampshire and the Coakley Landfill Group in North Hampton to ensure bottled water is provided for two homes near the site which have PFOA and 1,4-dioxane in their wells.
“Whenever there’s an exposure that has been identified, even if we are not certain it is linked to the site, the responsible party has gone in and provided alternative water so first and foremost we address permanent exposures always. That’s certainly our most important concern,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said there has been a technical bedrock investigation at the site because the source of the contamination in that area is not necessarily known.
“We’re still working on that report,” Cassidy said. “I think it’s extremely important to understand where the groundwater under Coakley is going and where some of that contamination might be coming from.”
In addition to PFAS, Cash plans to address climate change. He said an unprecedented amount of federal dollars will be rolling in to fix infrastructure in New England, making it more climate resilient.
There will be focus on mitigating lead pipes and eliminating combined and sanitary sewer overflows.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced at the end of last month that Cash was appointed by President Joe Biden. Cash will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and 10 Tribal Nations, according to a news release.
Cash was the Dean of the John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston. He spent a decade in Massachusetts state government where he held a range of senior positions.