WOBURN, Mass. — A pair of Winchester brothers and business partners pleaded not guilty Wednesday at their arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court on charges that they violated the Massachusetts Clean Air Act in handling asbestos at apartments marketed to Lowell college students.
According to the case statement provided by Assistant Attorney General David Wittenberg, the allegations from the hearing involve the illegal demolition, handling, transportation, storage and disposal of debris from the thermal insulation, asbestos-containing cement siding, flooring and other construction and demolition waste material at four Lowell apartment houses near the UMass Lowell campus.
Steven DeRosa, 62, is the manager of the DeRosa Properties LLC, and Christopher "Christie" DeRosa, 68, is the general contractor. Christopher DeRosa also entered a not guilty plea on behalf of DeRosa Properties LLC. The company and Steven DeRosa were each charged with 22 counts of violating the Clean Air Act; Christopher DeRosa was charged with 28 counts.
In court, Wittenberg said, "We'll ask the court to consider a motion to join this case with similar offenses out of Worcester Superior Court for trial in this court."
The Worcester case involves renovations of a multifamily building in Fitchburg, near the Fitchburg State University campus, that allegedly was also in violation of the Clean Air Act.
On July 21, Christopher DeRosa entered not guilty pleas in Worcester Superior Court for himself, and on behalf of his New Hampshire companies, Greenscape Property & Building Construction Services LLC and Greenscape Property and Building LLC, to six counts each of violating the Clean Air Act in connection with the Fitchburg property.
Jay Lee, the attorney for the defendants, told Middlesex Superior Court Clerk Magistrate Michael Sullivan Wednesday that discussions were ongoing between the defendants and the Attorney General's Office regarding a settlement of the pending cases.
"We originally discussed the date of Nov. 15," Lee informed Sullivan. "I know it's a little far off, but it will give us the chance to discuss a potential resolution."
Sullivan indicated that, "it is a way off, but if a resolution comes, it will probably be well worth it."
In the meantime, Sullivan set an intermediate hearing date of Sept. 27, at which time the motion to either dismiss, join or process the Fitchburg case to the Lowell cases will be decided.
The defendants' bail conditions require them to not violate the Clean Air Act, to appear in court for any scheduled hearings and not commit any new offenses while their cases are pending.