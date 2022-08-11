WOBURN, Mass. — A pair of Winchester brothers and business partners pleaded not guilty Wednesday at their arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court on charges that they violated the Massachusetts Clean Air Act in handling asbestos at apartments marketed to Lowell college students.

According to the case statement provided by Assistant Attorney General David Wittenberg, the allegations from the hearing involve the illegal demolition, handling, transportation, storage and disposal of debris from the thermal insulation, asbestos-containing cement siding, flooring and other construction and demolition waste material at four Lowell apartment houses near the UMass Lowell campus.