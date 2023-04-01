ELECTRIC-VEHICLES

Hoss Herd unloads a Chevrolet Bolt EUV, an electric vehicle in preparation for the Washington Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Jan. 18.  

 Matt McClain/Washington Post

A new and probably shorter list of electric vehicles qualifying for consumer tax credits will be released in a few weeks, as the Biden administration enforces stricter rules about how and where the vehicles are built.

The Internal Revenue Service's updated list will be published April 18, several months after the federal government began offering new tax credits of up to $7,500 for buyers of electric vehicles.