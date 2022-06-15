New Hampshire’s regulations for PFAS in drinking water have for years been stricter than in other states, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released “health advisories” Wednesday to help other states craft regulations, and the agency said federal standards for the “forever chemicals” could be finalized next year.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a class of chemicals found in everything from firefighting foam to nonstick pans. In New Hampshire, the chemicals have leached into water and soil around the former Pease Air Force Base and near Merrimack River Valley manufacturers. The EPA has warned that too much exposure to PFAS appears to be linked to fetal abnormalities, early puberty, some cancers and other health problems. Among people exposed to higher levels of PFAS in the town of Merrimack, the state Department of Health and Human Services found higher-than-expected levels of kidney cancer last year.
The advisories released Wednesday by the EPA are not enforceable rules, but provide guidance to state and local legislators and regulators. New Hampshire already has regulations for the maximum concentration of PFAS considered safe in drinking water.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services noted in a statement Wednesday that New Hampshire has had limits on some PFAS since 2016, and said those limits are stricter than most.
“EPA’s interim health advisories recommend that states take actions that NHDES has aggressively been implementing for more than six years,” the statement read. “NHDES continues its unwavering commitment to these actions.”
In addition to the health advisories, the EPA announced the first tranche of money to clean up PFAS. States will split a total of $1 billion, which they will grant to local water systems, with states directed to focus the money on small systems and those in disadvantaged communities that might have trouble affording costly cleanup. That funding is from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, signed into law in 2021.
New Hampshire’s Legislature last year also approved a $50 million bond to provide small grants for PFAS remediation.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office pointed to her contributions to the water infrastructure portion of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act last year.
“When I was writing the water infrastructure provisions with my Republican colleagues as we negotiated the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I envisioned moments like this — seeing the tangible results for our communities in New Hampshire,” Shaheen said in a statement. “This funding will help make a meaningful impact in cleaning up water supplies and addressing the scourge of PFAS contamination, which for too long has plagued our households.”
Shaheen said she would push to include more funding for a PFAS health impact study near Pease as Congress assembles the annual defense spending bill.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Chris Pappas said he wanted to see more aggressive action from the EPA.
“(T)he EPA continues to fall short of the action our families need by failing to take meaningful action to keep these toxic ‘forever chemicals’ out of our water in the first place,” Pappas said in a statement. “No industry should be given a free pass to poison our water, and no family should ever have to wonder whether their drinking water is safe when they turn on the tap.”