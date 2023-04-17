WATER-FILTER

Madjid Mohseni, left, a professor of chemical and biological engineering, and postdoctoral fellow Ehsan Banayan Esfahani look at a pilot water-treatment system in March. 

 Lou Bosshart/University of British Columbia
Water samples containing different concentrations of pollutants.  

Canadian researchers said they have developed a method to filter toxic "forever chemicals" from water and potentially destroy the long-lasting compounds permanently.

Commonly known as "forever chemicals" because they can persist in the environment for years, these hazardous compounds have long troubled environmentalists and regulators. Their harmful effects on human health are well documented, but their ubiquitous use and the challenges in breaking them down have complicated efforts to eliminate them.

Overview of one of the two labs where the Mohseni group works.  