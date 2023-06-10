More New Hampshire firefighters are heading north to help their Canadian neighbors battle the wildfires that have created hazardous smoke conditions in major East Coast cities over the past week.
Five firefighters left the state on June 2 for a 14-day assignment in Nova Scotia. On Friday, three more left New Hampshire for the province of Quebec, according to Chief Steven Sherman, the state forest fire supervisor at the Division of Forest and Lands’ forest protection bureau.
The New Hampshire personnel are joining firefighters from other members of the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact, a mutual aid agreement among Eastern states and Canadian provinces.
The crews go out on the fire lines every day, using hand tools for what the forest protection service calls “mop up” operations, Sherman said: “Going around finding any hot spots and putting them out, making sure that the fire lines are strong and able to keep the fire back.”
It’s been raining in Nova Scotia, Sherman said. And while that may help extinguish the fires, it also makes conditions difficult, he said.
“It was challenging those first few days of being out there in heavy rain, fighting fire, because you’re really wet but you’re still doing a lot of work deep in the woods,” he said. “They’ve been there every day, out in the woods with hand tools, just digging out the fire.”
The crews typically don’t wear respirators on the fire lines. On big fires, the smoke column tends to rise up into the lower atmosphere and get carried away, Sherman said, but sometimes smoke can settle near the ground as well.
“If it gets real smoky, usually they’ll put a bandana on,” he said.
The Nova Scotia crew includes firefighters from Connecticut, Maine, New York and New Hampshire. The team going to Quebec has members from New York, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
The Quebec fires are burning in more remote areas, Sherman said. Those firefighters likely will be driven or flown to different fires during their 14-day assignment.
New Hampshire forest rangers have helped out for years in Western states when wildfires hit. And two of the forest rangers heading to Quebec already spent two weeks this spring fighting wildfires in Michigan.
“They’re always eager to go” when another state needs help, Sherman said.
The training and safety measures are the same whether it’s out west or in the Maritimes. But helping our northern neighbors this time does feel different, he said.
Because of the Northeast compact, he and his counterparts from other states and provinces meet regularly, getting to know each other and sharing resources.
“So when they do need us, it’s a little closer to home,” Sherman said. “Because we know each other on a personal basis, because we work together.”
He knows the Canadians will be there if New Hampshire ever needs them. “They help us, we help them,” he said.