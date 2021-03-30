How are birds doing in New Hampshire?
A new publication by NH Audubon, "The State of New Hampshire’s Birds: A Conservation Guide" presents population trends for the more than 190 species in the Granite State.
Written by NH Audubon senior biologist Pam Hunt, it includes photos of birds and their habitat, information on how the state’s birds are doing, threats to populations, and conservation strategies for each group of birds.
“We’ve also added new information on birds that migrate through the state, or winter here, but don’t nest,” Hunt said in a news release. “Most importantly, we’ve updated and expanded the list of actions that people can take to help birds.”
One third of the bird species that nest in New Hampshire are declining, including familiar species like the barn swallow and Baltimore oriole, and even the state bird, the purple finch, Hunt said.
According to the news release, helping bird species may be as simple as keeping your cats indoors or as complicated as conserving winter habitat in South America. One of the goals of "The State of New Hampshire’s Birds" is to present all these options in one place, and tie them to the issues facing birds here at home, the news release said.
“Not all the bird news is bad,” said Dr. Hunt, “one third of New Hampshire’s birds are increasing.”
Some of these species have been restored to New Hampshire thanks to programs for the bald eagle and peregrine falcon and regulations concerning DDT and air quality.
For more information, go to https://www.nhaudubon.org/conservation/the-state-of-the-birds/