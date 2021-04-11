The NH Beekeepers Association is collecting data on winter beehive survival and comparing it to information collected the previous three years.
"This data is being used to understand why our New Hampshire winter hive loss has been higher than the national average and what management practices have been helping improve survival," Heather Achilles, chair of the association's Research Committee, said in a news release.
She said the survey is open to all New Hampshire beekeepers through April 30. It takes five to 10 minutes to complete, and is available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NH2021HiveSurvey.
The association will also be continuing its NH-is-Blooming citizen science project in 2021 to understand the availability of pollen and nectar for pollinators.
"We are looking for volunteers to help look for and record observations of three to five different flowers each month," Achilles said. "The information on our 'target' flowers will be emailed each month, along with an observation sheet to record any sightings. Contributing even one observation helps."
Participants do not have to be beekeepers to take part, she said.
For more information, go to https://www.nh-is-blooming.com/ or email nh.is.blooming@gmail.com.