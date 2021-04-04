From boat enthusiasts to anglers, University of New Hampshire researchers found widespread support for offshore wind energy projects along the state’s Seacoast, with close to 77% of coastal recreation visitors supporting such development.
“This study takes a closer look at the lingering assumption that offshore wind in the United States might hurt coastal recreation and tourism when in fact, we found the opposite,” Michael Ferguson, assistant professor of recreation management and policy, said in a UNH news release.
“Our findings suggest that offshore wind energy development will likely have little impact on coastal recreation and tourism, and in some instances, may even help amplify visitation.”
In the study, recently published in the journal Energy Research & Social Science, researchers collected data using on-site surveys at 18 different locations along the Seacoast, including beaches, marinas, boat launches, angling locations and yacht clubs.
According to the news release, they surveyed a variety of visitors, from sightseeing and charter operators to beach goers, surfers and anglers assessing overall perceptions toward acceptance, support, fit, and recreation impact of offshore wind projects.
The researchers found that 77% of coastal visitors were supportive, 73% were accepting and 58% agreed that such development would fit the New Hampshire seascape.
To help coastal recreation visitors visualize what a commercial scale offshore wind farm would look like, the UNH researchers showed 50% of respondents a photo simulation of a project while the other 50% did not view it.
Findings indicated that it did not matter if respondents saw the photo simulation of not, their attitudes remained the same; largely positive and supportive. Additionally, most respondents agreed that offshore wind projects would not cause them to alter or substitute their recreation activities, behaviors, or experiences.
“Most of these coastal recreation visitors frequented the area, so these are people with strong ties to the N.H. Seacoast,” said Ferguson. “And, since offshore wind energy development has had its hurdles gaining traction and acceptance in the United States, our findings suggest that coastal recreation visitors are open and supportive of it and policymakers, natural resource managers, and the OWD industry should recognize coastal recreation and tourism as critical stakeholder sectors.”
The researchers cite in their paper that along the Seacoast, coastal recreation is an essential sector of the state economy, accounting for more than $1.5 billion in annual economic impact.
The work was supported by New Hampshire Sea Grant, the news release said.