NH Conservation Districts celebrate 75 years

New Hampshire’s 10 conservation districts are celebrating their 75th year in 2021 and are looking for historic, conservation-themed photos.
Established in 1945, the organization operates out of Walpole and works with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and other conservation partners. There are 10 conservation districts in New Hampshire – one for each county.
“Our goal is to encourage the stewardship of healthy soils, productive ecologically sound farms, diverse wildlife, productive sustainable forests, healthy watersheds, and clean water to ensure those resources are available for future generations,” District Manager Amanda Littleton said in a news release.
Photos of past events or awards, conservation projects, partners or staff, equipment, land/property, family and community, etc. are being sought.
Outreach Coordinator Lola Bobrowski asked that anyone sharing photos include as much detail as possible — the date, general location, what is happening in the photo, who the people are, who took the photo and how it connects to the Conservation District or to conservation in general.
All photos should be sent to Lola@cheshireconservation.org with the subject line “Historic photo.”
The photos will be shared in newsletters and social media posts as part of the 75th anniversary of the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts’ 2021 year-long celebration.