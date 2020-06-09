Conservation and environmental leaders from throughout the state are hopeful that the state Senate will support a bill being considered this week to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
If approved, the federal funding will be used to address the deferred maintenance on public lands and its infrastructure, including many sites throughout New Hampshire.
“Our deferred maintenance backlog across New Hampshire and Maine (totals) more than $35 million,” said Connie Carpenter, acting forest supervisor of the White Mountain National Forest.
With more than 750,000 acres and more than 1,200 miles of hiking trails, the funding, if approved, will help the organization address repairs and invest in facilities so that they do not deteriorate, according to Carpenter.
“Deferred maintenance in our infrastructure portfolio has been a challenge. The forest infrastructure has fallen behind,” she told Sen. Jeanne Shaheen during a conference call on Tuesday.
Shaheen has led efforts to help secure full funding and permanent authorization for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has helped protect more than 2.5 million acres of land throughout the country.
She is cosponsoring the Restore our Parks Act to address a $20 billion backlog in delayed maintenance projects throughout the nation, including more than $43 million in New Hampshire.
Shaheen said Tuesday that she is working to ensure its passage through Congress.
“It is really exciting to be here with, I believe, a bill that is going to pass overwhelmingly with bipartisan support,” said Shaheen.
The Nature Conservancy is planning to use dollars from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to build an accessible trail at Cedar Swamp Preserve in Manchester. The project is aimed to provide everyone with access to conservation land, including those individuals with physical limitations, said Jim O’Brien of The Nature Conservancy.
Previous LWCF dollars have been used to acquire conservation land throughout the region, he added.
Thayer Tolles, trustee with Saint-Gaudens Memorial in Cornish, said her facility is also focused on improving accessibility issues. She hopes to use LWCF money to improve park buildings and grounds so that all visitors can appreciate the artistic and natural beauty of the site.
Susan Arnold of the Appalachian Mountain Club agreed, saying the Restore our Parks Act is critical in helping the club maintain and revive its recreation facilities, which will in turn enhance the economic situation throughout the state.
“The entire sector has taken a huge hit,” she said, stressing that funding for maintenance issues that have been delayed will be helpful.