On the fire line

Firefighters from the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact on the fire line in Nova Scotia.

 Courtesy, Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection

More New Hampshire firefighters are heading north to help their Canadian neighbors battle the wildfires that have created hazardous smoke conditions in major East Coast cities over the past week.

Five firefighters left the state on June 2 for a 14-day assignment in Nova Scotia. On Friday, three more left New Hampshire for the province of Quebec, according to Chief Steven Sherman, the state forest fire supervisor at the Division of Forest and Lands’ forest protection bureau.

Heading north

New Hampshire firefighters prepare to leave for Nova Scotia on June 2.
Getting a briefing in Nova Scotia

Jim Rudderham, director of fleet and forest protection in Nova Scotia, gives a briefing to arriving firefighters from New Hampshire and other Northeast states.