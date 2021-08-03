Even before New Hampshire State Forest Nursery workers could remove seedlings for shipping this spring, 77% of its offerings were sold out, topping the previous record-setting year.
Each year, the nursery grows three million seedlings on 16 acres of irrigated, outdoor seedbeds; it also has 20 acres dedicated to seed orchards and testing areas. The nursery is located within the 880-acre state forest in Boscawen.
Total nursery sales rose 14.2% to $220,481 over 2020, which itself was a record year, according to state officials. The nursery shipped 238,155 seedlings, an increase of 27,990 from last year.
The percentage of orders totaling $100 held steady at 66%, indicating that consumers continue to work on smaller projects.
Unusual for the 2021 season was how quickly orders were placed. Christmas tree species, specifically balsam and Fraser fir, sold out by the end of December and early January.
By the end of January, more than 1,000 orders had been processed; the previous benchmark was 660 orders.
"Nursery stock is grown on site at the nursery from seed and is not imported or transplanted from other sources, ensuring that it is well adapted to the New Hampshire climate," a news release said.
Of 2021's orders, 94% came from New England customers, with 73% from New Hampshire.
Seedlings sold at the State Forest Nursery can be used for wildlife food and habitat, erosion control, reforestation, hedgerows for wind and snow breaks, wetland plantings, site reclamation and as Christmas tree growing stock, as well as for decorative purposes.
For more information about New Hampshire’s State Forest Nursery, including how to be added to the mailing list to receive the 2022 catalog, visit nh.gov/nhnursery.”
Established in 1910, the nursery’s mission is to grow and distribute quality, bare-root seedlings for forestry, conservation and education purposes.
The nursery facility and program are administered by the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands, which is part of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For more information about the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands, visit nh.gov/nhdfl.