The state filed a lawsuit against several makers of toxic chemicals for the contamination of public property and water.
The companies include Monsanto Company, Solutia Inc. and Pharmacia LLC, which manufacture polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. The contamination also includes sediment, fish, wildlife, marine resources, and other natural resources, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
The complaint was filed in Merrimack Superior Court on Tuesday.
“Although PCBs have contaminated New Hampshire for decades, the state is now aware that the scope of PCB contamination is much greater than previously understood,” the release reads. “Information also now demonstrates that the defendants knew of the dangers of PCBs early on but failed to warn the public and actively spread misinformation to protect sales.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said the lawsuit is part of an effort to protect the state’s natural resources.
“As an environmental engineer I spent many years cleaning up PCB contamination, and I know firsthand the costs these efforts can place on individuals and communities,” he said in a statement. “By filing this lawsuit, we will ensure that polluters are held accountable and that our State will obtain the financial resources necessary to remedy the harm that PCBs have caused to our environment.”
Production and most uses of PCBs were prohibited in the United States in 1979 but impacts persist, according to the news release.
In some areas the state has placed advisories against regular consumption of certain fish or totally prohibits consumption of some fish. Contamination impacts 81 square miles of the Atlantic Ocean and approximately 46 other water bodies including Squam Lake and stretches of the Souhegan River.