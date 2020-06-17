Non Toxic Portsmouth raises concerns about PFAS in high school field

The organizer of Non Toxic Portsmouth says he will continue to ask city councilors to reconsider two planned synthetic turf fields after testing showed indicators of per- and polyfluoroalkyl contaminants in the high school’s synthetic field, which is used for football, soccer and lacrosse.
Ted Jankowski said it is scary to think that children and teenagers have been playing on Tom Daubney Field for 10 years.
“People are now heightened about the concerns about PFAS here on the Seacoast with contamination at Pease and yet, until we got the testing done, no one knew (about the field),” Jankowski said.
A sample from the field at Portsmouth High School was tested this spring by the Ecology Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., which uses external contract labs and university-based scientists to conduct research on PFAS in carpets and synthetic turf.
Research Director Jeff Gearhart wrote a letter to Portsmouth’s city council and Judie Belanger, the director of finance and administration, on June 1 to say that the turf fiber from Tom Daubney Field had 79 parts per million fluorine. Fluorine is an indicator of the likelihood of PFAS, Gearhart explained.
“The level of fluorine detected indicates PFAS were present in or on the turf fibers,” Gearhart wrote. “Total fluorine tests do not tell us exactly which PFAS chemicals are present, but based on industry literature, we believe a likely source of the detected fluorine is processing aids used in the production of synthetic turf fibers.”
Gearhart said for turf to be considered PFAS-free, testing results should show less than 1 part per million of total organic fluorine or total fluorine.
The bid for Portsmouth’s new athletic fields project requires PFAS-free synthetic turf. The fields are to be filled with Safeshell, made from ground walnuts, instead of the crumb rubber filling used at the high school.
During Monday night’s virtual city council meeting, Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine made a motion to require City Manager Karen Conard to commission independent third-party testing for PFAS of any new playing fields prior to the issuance of a contract.
Conard said she signed the contract for the project last week with that requirement in place.
“I can tell you that the specification for testing (by a third party) was part of the contract that was signed and reviewed by legal and signed by me. We’ve seen four suppliers' test results. This has, and will remain, an important issue for us, so we will continue to share information as we move on,” Conard said.
On Wednesday, Jankowski said his group will continue to work with researchers to test synthetic fields in the region, including the fields at University of New Hampshire, because he believes there are more athletic complexes where PFAS can be found, and he is worried about the health of athletes.
Jankowski also hopes this will help persuade councilors to reverse their decision and choose a natural grass option for Portsmouth.
“The fact is, there is no field out there, in my opinion, and the opinion of others, that is PFAS-free. All of them have PFAS,” Jankowski said.