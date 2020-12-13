A newly installed weather station at the Warren Fish Hatchery will help reduce wildfire danger, according to state officials.
The automated system is solar-powered and provides local weather data including air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, rainfall measurements, solar radiation levels, fuel temperature and moisture.
“Data are updated on an hourly basis utilizing Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite transmissions,” the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said in a news release. “The data are used by fire prevention and management professionals to monitor and calculate daily wildfire danger.”
The Warren station is the fourth permanent station installed in New Hampshire; one portable weather station is also in service. Together, they form a network that monitors daily wildfire danger factors from the North Country to the Monadnock Region to the Seacoast.
The weather data from the five stations is available online by visiting mesowest.utah.edu and clicking on New Hampshire on the map.
“Successful wildfire prevention depends on teamwork, not only during an incident, but also when it comes to planning and preparation,” Chief Steven Sherman of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau said in the news release. “The White Mountain National Forest and the N.H. Department of Fish and Game continue to be valuable partners for the bureau regarding wildfire management in our state.”
The White Mountain National Forest will assist the Forest Protection Bureau with the station’s maintenance costs.
The Division of Forests and Lands was able to purchase the new weather station using funds awarded through an Emergency Management Performance Grant from the N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“The funding provided by this grant from New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management has increased emergency preparedness in our state by providing an additional tool for preventing a potential wildfire incident in the White Mountains Region,” said Patrick Hackley, director of the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands.
“We were able to match the HSEM grant through in-kind services, including staff emergency management training and preparation, as well as through our work responding to the COVID-19 state of emergency.”
For more information about the Division of Forests and Lands and the work of its Forest Protection Bureau, visit nh.gov/nhdfl or call 603-271-2214.