The Earth's oceans have never been warmer. Every day since late March, the world's average sea surface temperature has been well above the previous highest mark for that day. And there will be ripple effects: Marine heat waves are affecting about 44 percent of the global ocean, whereas only 10 percent is typical, and they can have "significant impacts on marine life as well as coastal communities and economies," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Baffled scientists are unsure what exactly has caused the rapid spike in ocean temperatures first detected in March. They believe it could be some combination of numerous factors: the massive heat domes that have July on track to be the planet's hottest month on record and could make this the hottest year on record; reduced air pollution from ships; weaker winds carrying less Saharan dust over the Atlantic Ocean; and the influence of human-caused climate change and El Niño, which itself is an abnormal warming of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean that alters weather patterns worldwide.