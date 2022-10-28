NORTH CONWAY — The Mount Washington Commission on Friday unanimously approved a revised Master Plan for the 60-acre Mount Washington State Park that, despite what critics allege, skews in favor of the environment atop the tallest peak in the Northeast.
Before voting at the Pope Memorial Library, the commission got an earful from several members of the public and from one of its own: Howie Wemyss, who represents the Mount Washington Auto Road.
The commission also fielded questions about the proposed Lizzie’s Station project and Chairman Jeb Bradley pointed out that the seasonal hotel — which would be made up of 18 rail coaches on land controlled by the Cog Railway — is out of the commission’s jurisdiction.
That observation prompted calls from the audience for the creation of an entity that had oversight of the entire mountain, not just the summit cone.
Bradley, who is a state senator from Wolfeboro, replied that the Legislature is the place to go to either amend the law regulating the authority and scope of the current commission or to establish one with broader powers.
Later, after the adoption of the Master Plan, Bradley said that action will eventually help secure an appropriation for the environmental assessment from New Hampshire lawmakers.
The assessment “will happen,” said Bradley, who predicted that “It’ll be a top priority for the next Legislature.”
Robert Kirsch, who represents the Mount Washington Observatory on the commission and is an attorney, said the proposed Master Plan incorporated concerns about the need for an assessment of existing conditions raised earlier this year at public hearings in Concord and Conway.
In addition to what the public said it wanted, the proposed plan, he said, “accomplishes what most of the people on the commission wanted to see.”
As written, the Master Plan, which he earlier said “does skew in favor of the environment explicitly,” would allow the commission to explore “opportunities consistent with this plan,” among other things, generating revenues from the Sherman Adams Building in the state park, where the observatory is a tenant.
Bradley said the proposed Master Plan is clear that its priorities are to preserve the summit environment while providing services to visitors.
Wemyss opined that the language of the Master Plan as to the use of the assessment should be stronger, and that the commission should be required to follow the recommendations in the assessment, rather than just consider them.
Citing the “overwhelming comments of the public” at the two Master Plan hearings in support of the assessment, Wemyss asked “are we afraid of protecting the environment up there?”
Regardless of who is bringing visitors to the summit — both the Auto Road and Cog Railway do, but an even larger number of visitors hike up — Wemyss told the commission that “you just can’t keep growing the number of people” there.
Phil Bryce, who serves on the commission as a representative of the public and had served, until his retirement in September as director of New Hampshire Parks and Recreation, cautioned that requiring the commission to incorporate assessment recommendations risked conflict with other sections of the Master Plan.
After several tries Friday, Bradley came up with wording that met with his fellow commissioners’ unequivocal assent: the commission shall modify the Master Plan “based on the recommendations in the assessment and other recommendations of the Master Plan.”
Jamie Sayen, of Stratford, told the commission that it was “absurd” that the they adopted a Master Plan without first doing an environmental assessment.
“Human aspirations are in conflict with natural limits” atop Mount Washington, he said, adding that when commission members spoke about balancing priorities, it was code to the environment taking “a back seat.”
If adopted, the Master Plan would have “zero credibility,” Sayen warned, with scientists and the public.
The alpine zone on Mount Washington is disappearing, he said, and in adopting the Master Plan, “you (the commission) are dooming the alpine ecology and I don’t see any balance in that.”
Karen Umberger, who is a commission member and a state representative from Kearsarge, said adopting the plan “doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of work to do.”
Earlier she pointed out that the commission has worked for 10 years to get a handle on how many hikers come up Mount Washington daily — Cog owner Wayne Presby has previously said the number of hikers greatly exceeds the total that the railway and Auto Road bring up combined – but has been unable to do so.
She dwelt on the positive that on the way to the Master Plan, “We were not shouting at each other throughout the whole process. That is good.”