Monday is the 10th anniversary of the BP Deepwater Horizon oil well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico and an expert from the University of New Hampshire says lessons learned from it can be applied to help mitigate damages to the environment and human health during future disasters.
On April 20, 2010, the largest marine oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry began with an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon, a drilling rig located approximately 41 miles off the coast of Louisiana.
The well releasing the oil was declared sealed on Sept. 19 after several failed containment efforts. Eleven missing workers were never found despite a three-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Nancy Kinner is a professor of civil and environmental engineering and is known as a leading independent expert on the effects of spilled oil. She is also the co-director of UNH’s Coastal Response Research Center and the Center for Spills and Environmental Hazards.
Kinner said the center evaluates research from around the globe to make sure it supports the claims that are made. The center is charged with figuring out how that vetted science can then be applied in response and damage assessment during oil spills.
Kinner said Deepwater Horizon was unusual because it was a well blowout deep in the water which caused the explosion, but during any oil spill there are always going to be serious damages.
“I always start by saying, ‘You know, there’s always going to be damage. What response is about is making the damage the least bad it can be. Least bad. It’s going to be bad, but we’re trying to make it the least bad,’” Kinner said.
Since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the oil industry has developed a cap that can be placed on top of wells within two weeks.
Kinner said skimming the water and burning the oil during the Deepwater Horizon blowout removed less that 7% of the oil. There are now skimmers that can work in higher wave levels.
Kinner said even with new research and technologies, there are a limited number of ways to clean up oil.
“With dispersants you can dissolve it into the water and have bacteria degrade it. You can get it off the surface by skimming or by burning. Of course, burning produces a residue. And skimming is hard to do to get it all up,” Kinner said.
That is why new requirements for drilling and better technologies to prevent a similar disaster from occurring are so important.
Kinner said since Deepwater Horizon, they have also learned more about the effects of oil spills on the mental health of humans.
“We now realize that the stress, the mental stress that people endured in the Gulf states, especially the coastal areas, was huge. We didn’t think about that before,” Kinner said.
Kinner said responders and members of the Coast Guard had to spend time away from their families while dealing with the lengthy ordeal. Fishermen worried about their financial futures.
“These kind of stresses have long-term mental health implications for the impacted people,” Kinner said.
Kinner said long term stressful situations such as Deepwater Horizon can cause affected people to have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Kinner said they have used that information to inform response efforts in other major disasters, such as major hurricanes.
UNH’s Coastal Response Research Center is part of a partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.