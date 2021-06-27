PORTLAND, Ore. — A few years ago, Gwen Gage moved from a homeless encampment at Portland’s Laurelhurst Park into transitional housing in the city’s downtown.
But on Saturday morning, Gage, 51, returned to see friends — and seek some shade. Her unit in the 120-year-old building has no air conditioning. So, despite freezing water bottles in advance and installing the box fans she and her neighbors received from the nonprofit that runs the housing program, she said she just couldn’t be there Saturday.
“When I looked at the weather and saw 113 degrees, I just thought, ‘This can’t be Portland,’” she said.
People throughout the Pacific Northwest were grappling with the same question as the region entered a prolonged period of extreme heat, with temperatures in the normally fair-weathered region set to soar over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Gage said she would stay with friends near the camp for the night. “I can’t even go back later,” she said. “It’ll just be too hot in my unit.”
Gage used crutches and her electric wheelchair to navigate an area filled with at least four dozen tents. She has dealt with ongoing issues from a broken femur two years ago. In this kind of weather, the encampment offers another benefit.
“We look out for each other here,” she said.
Loose water bottles and gallon jugs of water are set around some tents. At a table nearby, people have dropped off water bottles and snacks for the taking.
Nola Smart, 31, lives in the neighborhood and dropped off dozens of water bottles she had bought, along with a few bags of snacks she got from a neighbor.
Between several runs she planned to make back to the encampment to refill water bottles and drop off more supplies, she said her own cooling plan is simple, especially because she doesn’t have any air conditioning at her apartment either. “I’m just going to take cold showers and sit in front of the fan until it’s over,” she said.
Temperatures Saturday were as much as 35 degrees above normal across a swath of the northwest stretching from Oregon to British Columbia and from the Pacific coast to parts of Idaho. All-time records were broken in Portland and Port Angeles, Wa. And relief is still a long way off: forecasts for Monday called for highs above 110 degrees in many places.
“If you’re keeping a written list of the records that will fall,” the National Weather Service tweeted, “you might need a few pages by early next week.”
The event was so extreme in its size, scope and duration, it seemed to need every adjective in the Weather Service’s dictionary: “[T]his heat will be historic, dangerous, prolonged and unprecedented,” the agency’s Spokane office wrote.
This wall of unprecedented heat bears the trademarks of human-caused climate change, experts say. Average temperatures in the Northwest have increased by nearly 1 degree Celsius since 1900, according to the 2018 National Climate Assessment. The number of extremely hot days each year has increased, and the region is cooling off less at night. Statistical analyses show that warming from greenhouse gas emissions accounts for more than 80 percent of the increase in hot summers in the West.
“This is what’s projected to happen more often as climate continues to change,” said Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute and an editor of the state’s most recent climate assessment.
By the middle of the century, the assessment found, the number of days with a heat index above 90 degrees is expected to triple or quadruple in most Oregon counties. The region could see a 200 to 400 percent increase in heat-related deaths if the world continues to emit at current levels.