Rolls of toilet paper move along a conveyor on the production line at a Corelex Shinei Co. factory in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. 

 Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

So-called forever chemicals seem to be turning up everywhere. We wear them, clean our houses with them and, according to a new study, perhaps even wipe ourselves with them.

The report, published this week in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, has found evidence of per- or polyfluorinated chemicals - also known as PFAS - in toilet paper. An academic team led by researchers at the University of Florida concluded that the bathroom staple might be a source of PFAS entering wastewater treatment systems.