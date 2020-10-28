The parent company of agrochemical giant Monsanto says a lawsuit filed by the state this week over widespread contamination of toxic industrial chemicals is without merit.
The New Hampshire Attorney General filed the lawsuit Tuesday claiming the chemicals known as PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, polluted public property, surface water, sediment, fish, wildlife, marine resources and other natural resources.
Monsanto manufactured, marketed, sold and distributed PCBs from approximately 1929 to 1977 — often under the trade name Aroclor, according to the suit filed in Merrimack Superior Court.
The suit also lists Eastman Chemical Co.’s Solutia Inc. and Pfizer’s Pharmacia LLC, which were once part of Monsanto. Monsanto is now owned by Bayer, a German pharmaceutical and life sciences company.
According to a statement from Bayer:
“Monsanto voluntarily ceased its lawful manufacturing of PCBs more than 40 years ago, and never manufactured, used, or disposed of PCBs nearby or into New Hampshire’s waters, and therefore should not be held liable for the contamination alleged by the state.
“Where it has been determined that cleanups are necessary, federal and state authorities employ an effective system to identify dischargers and allocate clean-up responsibilities. Litigation of the sort brought by the state risks undermining these efforts.”
Production of most PCBs was prohibited in the U.S. in 1979 under the Toxic Substance Control Act. Although no longer commercially produced, PCBs were used in hundreds of industrial and commercial applications, including paints, coolants and hydraulic fluids.
PCBs were widely recognized as nonflammable safety fluids and once required by many electrical and building codes.
The state claims Monsanto “knew or should have known” that PCBs were highly toxic and harmful to humans, animals and the environment, according to the suit.
The company internally acknowledged as early as 1937 that PCBs “produce systemic toxic effects upon prolonged exposure,” according to the suit. The chemicals do not easily break down and can remain for decades without remediation, the suit reads.
Bayer says Monsanto voluntarily stopped making PCBs two years before being banned.
The company has settled lawsuits in Washington for $95 million and has proposed a $650 million federal settlement for claims made by about 2,500 cities, counties and ports.
Pfizer deferred comment to Monsanto.