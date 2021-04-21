Motorists driving through Portsmouth will soon see signs recruiting people for a health study examining the effects of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances on individuals who were exposed to these chemicals while working or attending day care on Pease International Tradeport.
Thousands of people who drank water while at Pease between January 2004 and May 2014 are believed to have been affected. Residents of Newington who relied on a private well anytime from January 2004 to the present are also eligible for the study.
Andrea Amico, cofounder of Testing for Pease, said they are looking for participants who were both exposed and not exposed to PFAS. She is part of the Pease Community Assistance Panel and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is running the health study.
The study, which began in November 2019, was paused from March until October of last year due to COVID-19.
“Since then, the study has seen a trickle of participants enrolling and they’ve currently recruited 50 percent of what they need,” Amico told the city council during their virtual meeting on Monday night.
Amico said the signs will be similar to election signs.
“It is my hope that placing these lawn signs in places that are highly trafficked will help with the recruitment of Portsmouth residents and residents from nearby towns who visit Portsmouth,” Amico said.
City Councilor Cliff Lazenby made the motion to request the public placement of the health study signs. He is also a member of the Pease Community Assistance Panel.
“We really want to get recruitment going again,” Lazenby said. “This would give people more of a head's-up than what they might see on social media and other outlets.”
Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine asked City Attorney Robert Sullivan if people would need permits to put the signs up on their property. Sullivan said discretion to enforce the zoning ordinance prohibiting it is up to City Manager Karen Conard.
An amendment was made to the motion requesting that Conard would not enforce the ordinance so private individuals can put the signs up on their lawns.
“Put me up for one. I want one,” said Mayor Rick Becksted. “I’m on Islington and everybody drives by my house.”
Volunteers are planning to meet at the Pease Study Office parking lot on Greenland Road in Portsmouth at 9 a.m. on Saturday to pick up the signs for distribution, Amico said Monday night.